Hall was just 16 when he first glimpsed Robert Frost at Bread Loaf Writers’ Conference: “His face was strong and blocky, his white hair thick and rough. He looked like granite . . . but gifted to walk and speak. . . . Merely seeing this man . . . allowed me to feel enlarged. My dreams for my own life, for my own aging into stone, took on reality.” Hall came to know Frost — and all the icons here — through visits, interviews, outings. Each is ripely, penetratingly chronicled. About Frost, Hall corrects both hagiographers and vilifiers: “He was not simple. . . . He was vain . . . cruel . . . rivalrous . . . but he could also be generous and warm . . . possessed by guilt . . . by the craving for love and the necessity to reject love offered — and by desire for fame that no amount of celebrity could satisfy.”