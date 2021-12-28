“My reading life tanked in 2020 and this year it slowly improved,” said Jayme Champagne of Lake Charles, La. “I did find myself reading more horror than usual, but I don’t know if that is because horror you read is better than the horror you’re living?” Danita L. Twedt of Bozeman, Mont., said: “I’ve always read literary works whether fiction or nonfiction, until the last two years of covid. During that time, I found myself unable to concentrate on anything but mysteries and thrillers. Several months ago, I started reading literary works again which has been so satisfying.”