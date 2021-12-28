As in The Police’s “Every Breath You Take,” a beautifully melodic song about a stalker, this slim volume is both enchanting and disturbing. A heartbroken lover’s obsession with his ex is reflected in both images and words. Ladders, just-released balloons and other depictions of longing appear with text that also mirrors the narrator’s mood, such as when phrases spoken directly to his ex are printed upside-down. As in the author’s previous novel “The Red Notebook,” the Parisian tableaus are so descriptive that you can almost smell the croissants.