Sama, now 28 weeks pregnant, struggles to stay on her feet in the middle of a frantic crowd when her phone rings. It’s Hadi, who has been detained and had his passport seized. Before she can hear more, a spasm of pain throws her to the ground. She’s taken to the hospital, and a quick change of scene takes us to the room with no clock and no windows where Hadi and some 40 others are being held, their phones confiscated. When he demands to speak to his lawyer and call his wife, the response is, “Sir, I’m going to have to ask you to calm down, or I will have to restrain you.” This official is unmoved to hear that his father died in Amman one day before the interview for American visas Hadi has been working to get his parents for two years. “ISIS recruits quite a lot of Syrians in Jordan,” he remarks.