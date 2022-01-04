The collection’s themes are broad yet intricately rendered. The book opens with three stories that ground the reader in the disparate struggles that will haunt each of the women throughout her life. In “The Night Market,” Jane is 18 and visiting her father in Taiwan. Her mission is to bring him back to Los Angeles, where she lives with her mother, and where Jane believes her father belongs. However, her plans are thwarted with the arrival of her father’s longtime friend Lee, with whom her father is in love. This revelation of queer love is doubly confusing for young Jane, who has recently begun a romantic relationship with her female piano teacher. But by the time Jane is ready to come to terms with her queer identity, her father is dead.