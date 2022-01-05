Within these several thousand pages are the contents of Eliot’s published essay collections and pamphlets, as well as all the literary journalism and scholarship he never reprinted. The range of material alone elicits awe: a Harvard University paper on “The Interpretation of Primitive Ritual,” outlines for the extension courses in British and French literature the expatriate American taught in England, appreciations of “The Complete Sherlock Holmes” and Fowler’s “Modern English Usage” — “every person who wishes to write ought to read in it (for it is inexhaustible) for a quarter hour every night” — and even periodic critiques of the latest whodunits. There are editorials from Eliot’s literary magazine, The Criterion, multiple essays devoted to Dante, Ben Jonson, Baudelaire and the Church of England, transcriptions of engrossing radio talks on Tudor translations of Greek and Roman classics, tributes to A.E. Housman, W.B. Yeats, Paul Valery and other poets, a major address on the unity of European culture and much, much else, all of it superbly annotated.