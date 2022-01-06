In Stacy Willingham’s debut thriller, Chloe Davis is a Baton Rouge psychologist who is a psychological mess herself. Among her worries: Davis thinks she sees a connection between the disappearance of several local teens and her father, who has been in prison for killing six young girls 20 years earlier. Already a nervous wreck from planning her upcoming wedding with sexy drug salesman Daniel Briggs — her brother Cooper warns her, “He doesn’t know you, Chloe. And you don’t know him” — Davis relies on her secret Xanax stash to function at all. Willingham’s tremulous narrative voice might have some readers reaching for a calming agent, too, but her denouement is both surprising and plausible. (Minotaur, Jan. 11)