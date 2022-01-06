The novel’s conceit is certainly a major part of the hype surrounding it (there is already a series adaptation in the works and it’s a “Today” show book club pick), with Chan detailing absurdities that might be funny if they weren’t so distressingly close to the real-life expectations our culture and institutions have of mothers. But Frida’s personal journey captivated me far more than the sometimes-familiar dystopian elements. She’s a complex character, keenly aware of the racial and gendered dynamics of the group of women she’s with (she’s the only Asian person in the facility), as well as the terrible injustice of the situation they’re all in. But, incarcerated as she is, her behaviors monitored, she chooses most often to keep her head down and try her best to play by the rules. What else can she do?