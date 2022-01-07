The authors also scrutinize museums that deal with the thieves who steal their art. Contrary to the cliche of the criminal mastermind orchestrating the theft of a desired masterpiece to grace his lair, most stolen artworks are taken by decidedly plebeian sorts who see a quick opportunity and take it. Unable to sell their loot in the public art market and unable to fence it through their usual contacts, these thieves often put out feelers to the institutions from which it was stolen. Paying ransom for the works might encourage more thefts, but a museum and its insurance company might characterize the payment not as ransom but as “compensation for information leading to the recovery of valuable pictures,” as a museum official described one such transaction.