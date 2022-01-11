Cox had no illusions. He knew that, in a world of big budgets, he could survive only in supporting roles, and that was fine. “What I was influenced by were the wonderful character actors from the 1930s and 1940s. The ones who had a way of creating an arc for themselves, no matter how big or small their role.” To see that process in action, check out Michael Mann’s “Manhunter” (1986), where Cox has just a few minutes of screen time to put across a serial killer named Hannibal Lecter (or Lecktor, as it was then spelled). This isn’t the bulging-eyed psychopath later immortalized by Anthony Hopkins but a calmly inflected, almost banal fellow with insanity tucked lightly up his sleeve. Indeed, if there’s any thread that ties together Cox’s crowded oeuvre — more than 230 acting credits, ranging from Trotsky to Churchill to Agamemnon — it’s that sense of a secret knowledge, a barely cloaked aggression, thrumming beneath his roughened skin.