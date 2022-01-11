Plain fabric conjures the sense memory of handmade blankets and weathered skin, always vulnerable to decay. Tape frays where it’s been cut but still holds the piece together, accepting new layers where needed. These plainly visible layers embody the cumulative effect of bearing witness to the same struggles, the same day with new variables, the same limited cross-sections of people. Text passages reemerge as a chorus with visual reprise. When our narrator identifies “the that in this and that/ is the feeling that this fight for freedom/ ain’t nothing but a fist with a face that looks like mine/ swinging at the wind,” allow yourself to be reminded of what the late, beloved John Lewis called “not the struggle of a few days, weeks, or months, but the struggle of many lifetimes,” of the Sisyphean nature of vigilance in the ongoing, expansive movement for the lives of Black Americans and the unfulfilled promise of multiracial democracy.