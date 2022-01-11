During the summer of 2020, my friend Emily lost her keys. We had been good. We had not so much as high-fived since mid-March. That said, we did violate open container laws to drink at the Georgetown waterfront, the space between us the exact height men on dating apps are always pretending to be, then moseyed home well after dark only to realize: Her keys were nowhere on her person and could only be somewhere in the 10 acres of grass along the waterfront. Though I was inclined to believe the universe was indifferent to us and particularly callous on the matter of our happiness (see: pandemic), some cosmic force guided my phone’s flashlight to the two square inches of grass where I spotted, nestled between the blades, the serrated edge of her house keys. I held them aloft like Liberty’s torch; Emily full-body tackled me, wrapping me in a hug so hard we both collapsed on the ground. And I thought, with delirious half-drunk clarity, that if this was the moment I caught covid, I would not care — that this was the happiest I had been in months, and how preposterous it was, that this of all things had cut through the thick of my pandemic misery. The simple, ecstatic glee of finding what we’d lost.