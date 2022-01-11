Wilson has been here before. His debut novel, “The Interloper,” is a solid, if sometimes predictable, first-person recollection of a revenge plot that went horribly south. That book’s follow-up, “Panorama City,” is terrific — a deathbed chronicle from an eccentric man-child who in the end discovers he isn’t dying, after all. In both novels, the narrators are acutely aware of their preposterousness. They question their memories and motives, and understand that by sharing their stories, they are relinquishing ownership of them. “I just want you to keep in mind that what we see, what we think we see, I should say, is always changed by the words in our heads,” the narrator of “Panorama City” says in a message to his unborn son.