Gerard Doyle’s narration of Mick Herron’s brilliant Slough House series is an admirable example of unity between voice and story. Made up of seven novels and three novellas — beginning with “Slow Horses"(Blackstone) and ending, for the moment, with “Slough House” (Recorded Books) — the series follows the deeds and misdeeds of a group of British MI5 losers and bunglers exiled to the feculent offices of Slough House and referred to contemptuously as the “slow horses.” The books — which are in production by Apple TV as a series starring Gary Oldman, Olivia Cooke, Kristin Scott Thomas, Jonathan Pryce and Jack Lowden — are an exceptionally witty indictment of self-serving politicians and over-mighty intelligence organizations. Doyle’s gently sardonic voice complements the series’ black comedy and undercurrent of suppressed anger. So imagine the listener’s dismay to find narrator Michael Healy taking up “Dead Lions” (Blackstone), the second installment, and proceeding through it in such a pedantic, finicky manner he might be quoting an end-user license agreement. Fortunately Doyle is summoned back from wherever he’d gone to and takes over from there.