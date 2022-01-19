Note that’s 2023. Before then, writers, artists and readers will assemble this fall for Chicon 8, a successor to the Chicago Worldcon of 1940. As it happens, the father-son team of David and Daniel Ritter devote the latest volume in “The Visual History of Science Fiction Fandom” (published by First Fandom Experience) to the planning, activities and aftermath of that gathering, which firmly established Worldcons as a movable feast. (The first World Science Fiction Convention was held in New York in 1939; in 2020 New Zealand became home for that year’s festivities, though covid required them to be entirely virtual.) In 1940, two daring young men from Denver hopped freight trains to reach that first Chicon; Forrest J. Ackerman — a Los Angeles fan soon to emerge as the field’s most famous collector — dressed as Ming the Merciless from the “Flash Gordon” comic strips (costuming — cosplay — is nothing new) and E.E. “Doc” Smith, author of the 1928 serial “The Skylark of Space,” appeared as guest of honor. Total membership reached 128; more recent Woldcons measure attendance in the thousands.