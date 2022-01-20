Others have more offbeat processes. Hibbert, who never pictures the faces of her characters, draws her knowledge of their appearance from the way other characters describe them, so her reader-beloved Chloe Brown “is just a pair of blue glasses and a great set of eyebrows floating above a cardigan.” Machado names her characters in the first draft after somebody she knows, using a friend’s face as a familiar visual prop in the alien world of fiction. Flynn actively avoids picturing her characters. “If I’m starting to see a face I try to get rid of that face as quickly as possible, because usually it’s attached to someone I know or an actor and I don’t want anyone else invading my character’s space.”