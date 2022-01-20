Hoover’s professional story is a happy one. She’s part of an almost mythic coterie of authors, such as Andy Weir and E.L. James, who launched themselves without the marketing power of a traditional publishing house. She self-published her first novel, “Slammed,” in 2012, because she wanted to share the story with her grandmother, who had just gotten a Kindle. At the time, she was living in a single-wide trailer in her East Texas hometown with her husband and sons. In a matter of months, her novel was a bestseller. Within the year, she quit her job and was writing full time. She’s published 22 additional novels and novellas. She has employees, an office down the street from her house and a charity called the Bookworm Box, a monthly subscription service and bookstore that has donated more than a $1 million to various causes.