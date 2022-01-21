Some of Hurston’s writing is sensationalistic, to be sure, but it’s also a riveting take of gender and race relations at the time. “Human nature cannot be ignored,” she notes. “The McCollums were wealthy and otherwise stood high in the community. These local Colored people were for the most part, little people, the kind of people, irrespective of race, who have only the earth as their memorial. With death, they go back to the ground to rejoin the countless millions of other nameless creatures who are remembered only by the things which grow in soil. There is ever a residue of resentment against the successful of the world. It has nothing at all to do with race. Thus from the beginning of time the most popular story is one in which the poor triumph over the more fortunate. … So there was a certain amount of revengeful satisfaction in seeing Ruby … brought low.”