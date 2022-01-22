That’s not a particularly surprising revelation, but it is alarming. And Hari makes, perhaps, a more compelling point: It doesn’t have to be like this. There’s an entirely different way our tech could work, he argues, and a world in which our healthy attention spans could exist in tandem with our phones and social media accounts. One easy example: Facebook could hold all notifications and deliver them to you once a day, rather than pinging you in real time and interrupting your focus. Or such sites could remove their infinite scroll, so when you reached the bottom of the screen, you had to think about whether you wanted to see more or not. These changes could be implemented overnight, but without financial incentives, they’re unlikely to come to fruition.