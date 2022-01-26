Making good use of private papers as well as published materials, Shields paints an evocative portrait of Hansberry’s childhood in Chicago. She grew up in affluence, “smart but spoiled” in the opinion of her older sister’s best friend, “fond of getting attention.” She may have been reacting to her mother’s rigid notions of gentility and propriety; Nannie Hansberry sent her 5-year-old daughter to her first day at a nearly all-white elementary school dressed in ermine, to show that “we were better than no one but infinitely superior to everyone.” (Lorraine got pushed in the mud by her tough, streetwise classmates.) In her youth, she lived the contradiction between her parents’ cosmopolitan world of African American culture and achievement and the hostile white society around them, which did its best to keep upward strivers like the Hansberrys in their designated place—metaphorically, by excluding black history from Lorraine’s schoolbooks, and literally, by suing to have them evicted from a building her father bought through a white front man in a neighborhood with restrictive racial covenants.