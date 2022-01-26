Shields’s capable account of her journalism reminds us just how radical Hansberry was, presciently seeing the struggles of African Americans as part of the global battle by people of color against colonialism. She was an unabashed Marxist and fellow traveler of the Communist Party during the Cold War years, when it was very unpopular and dangerous, and her marriage to Nemiroff was at least, in part, an alliance of politically like-minded people. She also came to rely on him to keep her focused on the literary and dramatic work that she saw as her true calling, and here, too, Shields presents provocative source material without offering much in the way of analysis. He describes as “indulgent” an excerpt from a letter by Nemiroff urging Hansberry to stick to her writing, advice that might well strike other readers, especially female readers, as patronizing and controlling.