Despite my initial worries, the evening went exceptionally well. All the talks were splendid, notably Andy Solberg’s clever roast of Mycroft Holmes, Ray Betzner’s appreciation of Sherlockian bookman Vincent Starrett, and Ira Matetsky’s account of the aftershocks from Rex Stout’s notorious 1941 presentation, “Watson Was a Woman.” In my own toast, I first mourned the loss in 2021 of Michael Whelan, the BSI’s longtime head (always referred to as “Wiggins”), then pointed to Sherlock Holmes as “an emblematic avatar of reason in this, our age of unreason.” Among those memorialized in Marsha Pollak’s “Stand With Me Here Upon the Terrace” — honoring Irregulars who died in 2021 — were two longtime Washingtonians: Philip Brogdon, the BSI’s first Black member, and Jon Lellenberg, the society’s disputatious historian and a mentor to me and many others. To close the evening, Michael Kean, our new “Wiggins,” invested 14 new Irregulars, seven men and seven women, the latter including Laurence Deloison from the Cercle Holmesien de Paris.