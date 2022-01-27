When book critic Michael Dirda attempted to pare down his list of desert island books to fewer than 100 titles, he found that constraints were constructive. It was much easier to whittle his list to 66 when he was looking solely at “books that through their prose, ideas or storytelling, trigger in me a deep sense of contentment and well-being.” He also opted to focus only on 20th-century prose by English-language authors. “Needless to say,” he wrote earlier this month, “my final list is unapologetically personal and unofficial.” In other words: Don’t get in a huff about these choices.