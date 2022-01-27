If you’re rolling your eyes, I get it. I avoid self-help books in general, especially when, like this one, they’re written by a therapist who made her name on Instagram. (When Instagram precedes someone’s profession or creative calling, it’s easy to interpret that as a sort of downgrade, an indication of popularity or superficiality rather than credibility. Sometimes it is, but not here.) Still, I paused at Goodman’s claim that she had combed through all the history and research around positive thinking and toxic positivity (all of it?) and described her own book as “honest, authentic, and real.” (Maybe let the reader decide? Also, aren’t “real” and “authentic” the same things?) But those are quibbles, and they didn’t linger. Goodman’s writing is straightforward and firm but full of empathy and gentle guidance, exactly what you’d want from any therapist, Instagram or no.