Much of the attention paid to my first book, “Hunger,” related to the way the characters fit the acceptable stereotype of the quietly suffering Chinese American family. But I actually grew up in a noisy Chinese American family. There were too many of us, and not enough space. We were always short on money, we ate a lot and laughed and yelled a lot. In my early work, I was unable to portray this. I was so inexperienced, I didn’t understand that I was trying to write according to a set of rules that were standard at the time, rules that required the use of as few words as possible. People accepted my portrayal of quiet Chinese families with their repressed suffering because this fit with the way immigrant families were expected to be. In 2021, I could write my characters in a more candid way.