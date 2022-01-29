But Reid is more interested in regular women who understand their circumstances and do the best they can. My favorite is Ragnheidur Eiríksdóttir, who “has been a nurse, journalist, sexual health and self-confidence instructor, and, of all things, knitting tour operator.” How do knitting and sex connect? Ragnheidur remarks, “They’re quite similar in my mind. In both cases, I am trying to make people braver and encourage creativity.” Reid openly takes up the more complicated issues of open sexuality: “Does all the casual sex and partner swapping lead to moral decay or decreased outcomes on some quantifiable lifestyle indicators? Not at all.” She does acknowledge that there are dangers, including of infection and assault, but she insists that these problems will not be solved by tradition, but rather by increased education. I would agree.