I’ve read too many recent mysteries that should have been cut by 50 pages — or, in one notorious instance, about 200. Not so with Danya Kukafka’s perfectly constructed and exquisitely written suspense novel about serial killer Ansel Packer’s final 12 hours on Texas’s death row — and, even more interestingly, the luckless teenage girls he murdered, and the other complicated women left in his wake. Packer is wearisome dolt, but not so Lavender, the mother who abandoned him when he was 4, or Saffron Singh, the childhood pal who grows up to be the police detective who terminates Packer’s miserable existence. This is a serial killer novel that’s more Dostoyevsky than Lars Keplar — rich, anguished, brilliant. (Morrow, Jan. 25)