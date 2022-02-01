“Ain’t Burned All the Bright,” by Jason Reynolds and Jason Griffin
The newest young adult book by the best-selling author of “Long Way Down” consists of three sentences that unfold over the course of 300 illustrated pages. Their brevity speaks volumes about a world in crisis.
“Defenestrate,” by Renée Branum
A stylish, shimmering debut, this novel about a couple of twins haunted by a family curse is broken into fragments, some only a paragraph long, that examine our hard-wired fear of falling.
“Find Me,” by Alafair Burke
Burke’s latest novel, about a woman who might have killed a man before losing her memory in a car accident, has a nice Hitchcockian feel.
“Fiona and Jane,” by Jean Chen Ho
In this short story collection, Taiwanese American childhood friends swing away from each other only to cross paths again and again as they exemplify the realities of messy millennial womanhood.
“Free: A Child and a Country at the End of History,” by Lea Ypi
Ypi, who was 11 when communist rule ended in her native Albania, has written a brilliant personal history of disorientation and of what happens when the guardrails of everyday life suddenly fall away.
“Last Resort,” by Andrew Lipstein
An aspiring writer’s manuscript could make him the next big thing. The only hiccup: He secretly stole the plot from an old friend’s personal history.
“The Latinist,” by Mark Prins
An ambitious PhD candidate must come up with a crafty plan when she realizes her mentor is trying to torpedo her career to keep her close to him.
“Lost & Found,” by Kathryn Schulz
This memoir by the Pulitzer-winning New Yorker writer considers the emotional whiplash of a two-year span when her father died and she met the woman who would become her wife.
“Mouth to Mouth,” by Antoine Wilson
An unreliable narrator tells a mesmerizing story — involving fateful encounters, hidden agendas, shrouded identities, adulterous betrayals and brushes with death — to an old college acquaintance who also happens to be an unreliable narrator.
“No Land to Light On,” by Yara Zgheib
Zgheib’s second novel revisits the bad old days of 2017, delving beneath the headlines to tell a wrenching personal story, which traces the paths of two Syrian immigrants torn apart by the U.S. travel ban.
“Olga Dies Dreaming,” by Xochitl Gonzalez
Don’t underestimate this new novelist: Her smart romantic comedy lures us in with laughter and keeps us hooked with a fantastically engaging story. A Hulu pilot is already in the works starring Aubrey Plaza, and given this source material, it should be terrific.
“Putting the Rabbit in the Hat,” by Brian Cox
The “Succession” star’s memoir tracks his journey from embattled working-class lad in Dundee, Scotland, to, at age 75, improbable pop culture icon — and forfeits none of the spiky candor that got him there.
“The School for Good Mothers,” by Jessamine Chan
An instant bestseller and Today Show Book Club Pick, Chan’s dystopian debut finds a woman trying to win back custody of her daughter by completing a government-sponsored rehabilitation program.
“This Boy We Made: A Memoir of Motherhood, Genetics, and Facing the Unknown,” by Taylor Harris
Harris’s book describes her relentless, twisting quest to understand the genetics of why her gentle, dancing toddler comes to experience a maddening assortment of maladies and challenges over his young life.
“To Paradise,” by Hanya Yanagihara
The emotional impact of this novel is less visceral than Yanagihara’s best-selling “A Little Life,” but only because the author’s scope is now so vast and her dexterity so dazzling. Presented as a triptych of related novellas, “To Paradise” demonstrates the inexhaustible ingenuity of an author who keeps shattering expectations.
“The Vanished Collection,” by Pauline Baer de Perignon; translated by Natasha Lehrer
Baer de Perignon’s nonfiction narrative reads like a detective story as she uncovers how her great-grandfather, once the owner of priceless works of art, became dispossessed of his cultural property, a fact obliterated from France’s communal memory after World War II.
“You Don’t Know Us Negroes,” by Zora Neale Hurston
This dazzling collection of work, edited by Henry Louis Gates Jr. and Genevieve West, reveals the author of “Their Eyes Were Watching God” at the top of her game as an essayist, cultural critic, anthropologist and beat reporter.