But the prologue does not bring us those details. Instead it introduces the narrator and a situation we won’t encounter again for a while. Though the narrator is nameless, the fellow on the cover is surely Vladimir himself — Vladimir Vladinski, in fact — a hunky new hire and novelist on the rise. The allusion to Vladimir Nabokov, legendary king of the desire section of the library, is confirmed in the arresting first sentence: “When I was a child, I loved old men, and I could tell that they also loved me.” It’s “Lolita,” if Humbert Humbert were the object and the young girl and her libido were in charge.