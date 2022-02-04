Asim, a poet, children’s book author and cultural critic who has published several works of nonfiction, including “We Can’t Breathe,” “The N Word” and “What Obama Means,” delves into the nuances and complexities of slavery. He explores the emotional and psychological acrobatics the Stolen must go through to transcend the many layers of their subjugation: First as human cargo, then as property — purchased, traded and discarded like spoiled goods, if they are lucky to survive. “It was part of our daily labors to anticipate the moods of the Thieves who oppressed us,” Pandora says. “Often we had but seconds to determine whether they were lonely or sad enough to engage a Stolen in civil conversation, whether we should lend an ear or be as stiff and insensitive as furniture. Whether to step left or right to avoid collision, whether to move past them quickly or remain still so their hands could roam.”