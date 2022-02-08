This is the 21st installment of Elizabeth George’s series starring those stalwarts of New Scotland Yard, Acting Detective Superintendent Thomas Lynley, and D.S. Barbara Havers, now with D.S. Winston Nkata. It’s an insufferably hot summer in London and an undercover police detective has been murdered. She had been investigating the continuing (though not universal) practice in the Nigerian community of female genital mutilation. Is the murder related? Elsewhere, the fate of an 8-year-old girl is at stake. The story widens into a pursuit and becomes infinitely more complicated as George adds further story lines, while maintaining suspense through the many hours of developing her characters into fully fleshed people. As audiobooks, George’s novels have been extremely fortunate in their narrators, all multi-award winners: Donada Peters, Davina Porter, John Lee and, here, Simon Vance, who delivers the book at a measured pace in his distinctive emollient voice. He grants moderate accents to the characters, but his manner is really that of a gifted storyteller rather than an actor performing parts. (Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 21½ hours)