‘Something to Hide’
This is the 21st installment of Elizabeth George’s series starring those stalwarts of New Scotland Yard, Acting Detective Superintendent Thomas Lynley, and D.S. Barbara Havers, now with D.S. Winston Nkata. It’s an insufferably hot summer in London and an undercover police detective has been murdered. She had been investigating the continuing (though not universal) practice in the Nigerian community of female genital mutilation. Is the murder related? Elsewhere, the fate of an 8-year-old girl is at stake. The story widens into a pursuit and becomes infinitely more complicated as George adds further story lines, while maintaining suspense through the many hours of developing her characters into fully fleshed people. As audiobooks, George’s novels have been extremely fortunate in their narrators, all multi-award winners: Donada Peters, Davina Porter, John Lee and, here, Simon Vance, who delivers the book at a measured pace in his distinctive emollient voice. He grants moderate accents to the characters, but his manner is really that of a gifted storyteller rather than an actor performing parts. (Penguin Audio, Unabridged, 21½ hours)
‘The Torqued Man’
Peter Mann’s clever debut relates the adventures of a German intelligence operative, Adrian de Groot, and his charge, the Irish Prionnsias Pike, a man of many self-conferred identities, including Finn McCool, the mythical Irish warrior. The story unfolds from De Groots’s diary entries alternating with Pike’s mock-heroic sections called “Finn in the Bowels of Teutonia.” Plucked from a Spanish prison by De Groot in 1940, Pike has been recruited to gather support for Hitler among the British-hating Irish. In fact, he is a British double agent with a personal mission to kill the doctors who tortured him and euthanized handicapped children. (“Doctors — they must be eliminated! thought Finn in his wise brain.”) Events turn chaotic, occasionally ludicrous, but the writing is dryly witty, sown with references to the literature of the time. Narrator John Lee, who has a natural gift for Irish accents (an excruciating weakness in many narrators), delivers a superbly insolent Pike/Finn. His de Groot is restrained, free of guttural hackings, allowing sympathy for a man rebellious at last against the regime. This is an exceedingly odd but very enjoyable book. (HarperAudio, Unabridged, 11⅓ hours)
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.