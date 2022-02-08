We meet the Fischers one evening just as festivities are about to begin. A young man, Nicholas Knight — the son of an old family friend — is coming for dinner. It’s no trouble; Phyllis likes entertaining. Even when Nicholas arrives an hour late, already bored and a little drunk, Phyllis is too fine a hostess to let such gauche behavior depress her vivacious personality. But his manner, his confirmed disdain, wears on her. “His movements were so loosely spontaneous, outraging all the conventions the Fischers lived by: she seemed to see their constraint and formality through his eyes,” Hadley writes. “Phyllis hadn’t known that the young had this power, to reduce the present of the middle-aged to rubble.”