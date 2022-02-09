The urge to enlarge Marlowe’s caseload is understandable. Who among us doesn’t wish that Chandler had written more than 7½ novels? But unless such reinventions are done with wit and lyricism — as Ide’s own IQ series is — they would be better not done at all. For those pining for more Marlowe, there’s always the pleasure of rereading the originals. And, for any Chandler fans who haven’t read it yet (as I didn’t until a month ago), I strongly recommend “The Annotated Big Sleep,” which came out in 2018. In this edition, every single page of “The Big Sleep” is accompanied by deeply informed, lively commentary on Chandler’s life, Los Angeles in the 1930s, and smart and snappy literary criticism. It’s not a new Marlowe novel, but it’s a pretty fine consolation prize.