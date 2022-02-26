There aren’t always clear answers in “Burning Questions”; indeed, Atwood points out that essays are really just “attempts” at answers and that they aren’t necessarily all that anyway. “Fiction writers are particularly suspect because they write about human beings, and people are morally ambiguous,” she notes. “The aim of ideology is to eliminate ambiguity.” Although this volume is squarely on the nonfiction shelf, it shares her novels’ aversion to absolutes. These 65 short pieces are liberally punctuated with question marks.

Read them and you will probably be struck by how sensible and moderate Atwood is. To criticize our “fantasies of endlessness” as climate change becomes ever more visible is scarcely controversial. To argue that “the hard-won rights for women and girls that many of us now take for granted could be snatched away at any moment” seems incontestable after the passage of the “Texas Heartbeat Act.” Many readers nowadays will agree that “The Handmaid’s Tale” is not specifically “a ‘feminist dystopia,’ except insofar as giving a woman a voice and an inner life will always be considered ‘feminist’ by those who think women ought not to have these things.” As the world has caught up with her work, Atwood has become a popular seer figure; despite the sci-fi trappings of some of her books, she seems to discern the world as it really is. About many things, she’s been right.

Readers’ enjoyment of “Burning Questions” may be proportional to the pleasure they take in Atwood’s cozy, twinkling tone. She can’t resist an amusing simile; she’s fond of appearing absent-minded; she’s self-effacing. This can become grating. Anyone who’s won as many prizes and sold as many books as Atwood runs the risk of false modesty calling themselves “a mere scribbler … a ferreter into matters about which I don’t know very much.” There’s sometimes condescension in it; in one essay, she adopts an alien persona to show “earthlings” how to avoid totalitarianism — not cute.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Nevertheless, the book’s scope and the perspicacity of her writing evince the reading and thinking of a long life well lived. There are some good axioms worth repeating: “It is one of the functions of ‘horror’ writing to question the reality of unreality and the unreality of reality.” “Each of our technologies is a two-edged sword. One edge slices the way we want it to, the other edge cuts our fingers.” She writes about an astonishing array of things: trees, zombies, nursing, censorship, #MeToo. She appraises writers as varied as Rachel Carson, W.G. Sebald, Alice Munro and Stephen King. She enjoyed “Kung Fu Panda.” Range isn’t a problem.

But some pieces feel dashed off. She pads and digresses; what could be a sentence becomes a paragraph. Clumsy coinages feel like placeholder words — calling the death of Tiny Tim “weep-making,” for instance. And some pieces smell like early drafts — a few pages apart, both Shakespeare and his plays are described as being slippery as eels.

This may be forgivable, or inevitable, given the demands on Atwood’s time. In a humorous short essay titled “A Writing Life,” she lists things that have recently made it difficult for her to write, by the end of which one realizes that the whole article is a smokescreen for its own execution. By her testimony, she’s averaged 40 pieces a year for the past two decades, which means the 65 selected here were chosen from more than 700 candidates. In that time, she’s also published half a dozen novels, a couple of short story collections and two books of poetry.

What’s lost in polish is perhaps compensated by the impression of direct access to her thinking and feeling. “Wonderful Doris Lessing has died” is a striking example of an opener that captures both the spontaneity of the commission and authentic emotion.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Atwood lamented, in an earlier collection, that “the book review leans a little toward Consumer Reports,” and indeed this word limit permits only an outline of what makes “Burning Questions” both stimulating and frustrating. It’s certainly a dipper rather than a straight-through read. But it’s a foolish reader who fails to seek the flashes of brilliance and insight that glint amid the more workaday pieces.

Charles Arrowsmith is based in New York and writes about books, films and music.

Burning Questions

Essays and Occasional Pieces, 2004 to 2021

By Margaret Atwood