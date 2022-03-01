“The Old Woman With the Knife,” by Gu Byeong-mo, translated by Chi-Young Kim (Hanover Square Press, March 8)

At 65, the uncomplaining, modestly dressed Hornclaw appears to be a model senior citizen. Nobody suspects an unassuming elderly woman might be lethal with a dagger. But at the sunset of a 45-year career as a hired killer, worrying that her skills are declining, a bout of compassion has her questioning whether she should retire. Darkly funny, this South Korean novel examines the universal challenge of aging while maintaining societal relevance.

“Red Paint: The Ancestral Autobiography of a Coast Salish Punk,” by Sasha taqʷšəblu LaPointe (Counterpoint, March 8)

An indigenous artist, LaPointe was given the gift of a middle name from her great grandmother, Violet taqʷšəblu Hilbert (pronounced “Tock-sha-blue”) as a reminder of the strong women wearing the red paint of healers who came before her. It was a strength she had to find for herself to overcome the challenges of a nomadic upbringing where money was always tight. A creative-writing class prompted her to write a personal essay about her most traumatic memory, unleashing flashbacks to sexual abuse. Throughout her difficulties, dreams of her ancestors guided her until she was ready to wear the red paint herself.

“Booth,” by Karen Joy Fowler (Putnam, March 8)

John Wilkes Booth’s family were not enslavers, and his grandfather aided in the efforts of the underground railroad. How, then, did the ninth Booth child become so enamored with the Southern cause that he would assassinate Abraham Lincoln? Families of such notorious criminals must bear the burden of loving someone capable of monstrous violence. Fowler’s riveting saga explores these strains of familial devotion and sorrow connecting the colorful Booth brothers and sisters.

“The Last Suspicious Holdout,” by Ladee Hubbard (Amistad, March 8)

The award-winning author of “The Talented Ribkins” and “The Rib King” has demonstrated distinction in chronicling the Black experience through fiction. It’s no surprise, then, that her sharp new story collection shines a light on recent decades of life for Black Americans. Spanning the years from Ronald Reagan to Barack Obama, these loosely connected stories portray the expansion of the Black middle class — and the pushback that followed.

“Nine Lives,” by Peter Swanson (William Morrow, March 15)

Nine strangers receive a letter in the mail with an identical list of nine names, including their own. With no further information, most of the recipients dismiss the lists as junk. But when those named start disappearing, finding a relationship between the strangers becomes a matter of life and death. Swanson’s short chapters contribute to the frantic sense of breathlessness as an FBI agent, also on the list, races to discover the connection that is putting them all in danger.

“Things Past Telling,” by Sheila Williams (Amistad, March 15)

Inspired by the real-life census record of an 1870 Ohio woman, along with fictionalized stories of Williams’s ancestors, this novel chronicles a Black woman’s eventful journey of self-determination in the face of cruelty. Stolen from her African home in the late 18th century, an 11-year-old girl is brought to the Caribbean, initially avoiding enslavement because of her facility with languages. As a pirate’s translator and spy, she finds a community, eventually learning midwifery skills that provide a foundation for her identity, even when she is recaptured and enslaved. During her century-long life, she endures both fortune and tragedy, yet retains strength from knowing who she is and where she came from.

“Drowning Practice,” by Mike Meginnis (Ecco, March 15)

In a literary landscape littered with post-apocalyptic novels, Meginnis has created something distinctive: a pre-apocalyptic novel set in a world of ransacked grocery stores and empty neighborhoods. This world has not yet ended, but everyone on Earth has simultaneously dreamed they will be led by a loved one to a watery death on Nov. 1. With the future uncertain, Lyd sets out to escape from a controlling husband with her daughter, Mott. On a road trip though a changed landscape, the mother-daughter duo gain insight into what really matters.

“A Ballad of Love and Glory,” by Reyna Grande (Atria, March 15)

Almost half the U.S. soldiers who fought in the Mexican-American War were foreign-born, and many ended up deserting to fight with the Mexican army, according to Grande’s author note. This fact inspired her to imagine an Irish soldier with shifting allegiances and a Mexican Army nurse who fight for their beliefs and for love. Grande, best known for her moving memoir of immigration “The Distance Between Us,” explores a different migration experience, and gives voice to an often overlooked episode of U.S. history.

“The Shame Machine: Who Profits in the New Age of Humiliation,” by Cathy O’Neil (Crown, March 22)