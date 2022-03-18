Belorusets is just past 40, and this book is her first. Originally from eastern Ukraine — the region Vladimir Putin muscled into eight years ago — she’s now based in Berlin and Kyiv and, according to reports, has stayed on in the war-torn capital. Her previous experience was in other arenas, especially arts activism on behalf of exploited workers, including photography shown at the Venice Biennale. Several black-and-white shots turn up in “Lucky Breaks,” as well, demonstrating her comfort with alternative forms of storytelling. Most of these fictions also make use of the fairy tale. Overall, Belorusets strikes an impressive balance between the pains of the moment and the timeless coping mechanisms known as humor and imagination.

Her text presents a portrait of a traumatized community. The main players are all women, all displaced by a war that has been going on for years, and their common fate emerges via overlap. One story opens, “Fate had delivered her to Kyiv,” and the next sketches in the horrors they share: “You can’t really live in this country — you’re threatened from every side at every moment.” Many of the 32 pieces run just a couple pages, but they rise to cumulative power; in effect, these women finish one another’s sentences. Belorusets shifts from third person to second, and works in first as well, while sustaining the same menace in every perspective. When one unnamed narrator calls her father from Germany, where she’s “having a hard time adjusting,” the old man tells her: “Better you stay where you are.”

Indeed, the displaced daughter has to agree: “I’ve never felt any sense of security in Ukraine.” In childhood she loved the “wonderful forests” near her home — “you could fall into such a forest, fall into it like onto a pillow, so clean the forest was, so peaceful” — but now those woodlands are getting illegally torn out, “root and branch.” This destruction takes place “close to the border”: that is, in eastern Ukraine. So too, the region’s largest city, Donetsk, often draws mention.

Yet even as the historical circumstances come into focus, key elements remain indistinct. Photos pop up with little relation to the events around them, more unsettling than clarifying, and a few seem deliberately blurred. Only one story, “My Sister,” mentions earlier Russian invasion specifically — “July 5, 2014: Strelkov’s forces were leaving Slavyansk” — and the description of hostilities is limited mostly to that line. The sister of the title suffers a violent kidnapping, “without warning,” but this too is handled with minimal detail, and next thing we know, the story seems to arrive at a happy ending, it’s all clenched teeth and denial: “She reappeared several months later. … She doesn’t tell us anything, but we don’t ask her anything either.”

Such “abrupt and unforeseen changes” are the rule, and underscore the affinity with fairy tale. The transformations of war unfold with a terrible magic. When one narrator asks about a missing friend, the answer has the ring of fable: “She went off into the fields … she must be fighting on the side of the hyacinths.” The effect applies not just to rustic details like flowers or forest (“boundless … dense and dark”), but also to the streets of a refugee’s Kyiv, where “points of support … are like the will-o’-the-wisp.” More than once, the hallucinatory uncertainty had me thinking of Cynthia Ozick’s Holocaust fiction.

If “Lucky Breaks” feels like an essential document of our latest European war, it because Belorusets steers clear of straightforward documentary. If she were making a film, she’d use lots of jump-cuts and neck-snapping juxtapositions — and the soundtrack would feature a good deal of nasty cackling. The very title’s a touch of gallows humor, a quip translator Eugene Ostashevsky takes pains to explicate in his afterword, so meticulous about it that I wasn’t surprised to learn he’s a poet. With this text, his challenge took him beyond finding English equivalents to interpreting turbulent dreams — a central element, as it happens, in one of the best and longest stories here, “The Seer of Dreams.”

As ever, we don’t know much about the woman on the run; rather, we visit her unconscious. In Kyiv, this migrant started to dream “all the time! And these dreams completely transformed her life,” rather like a fairy tale. Her worst obstacle is the skepticism of her new neighbors, who fear she’s running a con game, but this allows Belorusets one of her best wisecracks. The protagonist assures everyone she’s above “such disgraceful chicanery as the idle invention of dreams.” After that, her visions make her seem like the lone woman in “Lucky Breaks” to find safe haven. She dreams of a homeland that “knows neither frontiers nor obstacles,” one that embraces “all the ways of professing love.” But of course, given the tormented local history — these days worse yet — such sweet fantasies make the tragedy cut all the deeper.

John Domini’s latest book is a memoir, “The Archeology of a Good Ragù.”

Lucky Breaks

By Yevgenia Belorusets; translated by Eugene Ostashevsky