Should we have expected anything less? The Australian rocketed to global prominence in 2018 with the Netflix release of “Nanette,” which challenged notions of what a comedy special could be through its unapologetic interrogation of sexual violence, homophobia and patriarchal structures. She remained in a form-breaking mood with her charming 2020 follow-up, “Douglas,” a lighter but more methodically crafted exercise in comedy deconstruction. Although “Ten Steps to Nanette” has the trappings of a memoir, as Gadsby embeds her memories with wit, reflection and self-deprecation, she eschews convention by meticulously framing her life through her defining work.

As Gadsby explains, the book “has two stories to tell — one is about my rather odd start to life, and the other is about my rather odd decision to end my life in comedy.” While a viewing of “Nanette” is highly recommended — generally speaking, but also to contextualize “Ten Steps” — Gadsby does set up her memoir with excerpts from the show and anecdotes from its aftermath. In one fish-out-of-water tale, she recalls rubbing elbows at Netflix’s Emmys party with the likes of John Stamos, Norman Lear and, most entertainingly, Jennifer Aniston. Gadsby also shrewdly confronts the cultural discourse around “Nanette,” and whether it’s a stand-up special, a solo show or something else altogether.

It’s when “Ten Steps” veers into more straightforward autobiographical territory that it loses steam. Much of the first half is dedicated to a year-by-year recollection of Gadsby’s youth that’s exhaustive and, at times, a tad exhausting. At one point, Gadsby acknowledges the perils of overly indulgent storytelling, writing that “just because you can remember a detail of a story it doesn’t mean that it should be part of the retelling.” But she still packs her road to “Nanette” with too many detours and traverses them too leisurely.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

That’s not to say the first half doesn’t provide insight. The youngest of five children, Gadsby paints a vivid portrait of her humble hometown, in the Australian island state of Tasmania, and depicts her larger-than-life mother and sweetly unassuming father with affection and complexity. Even though the “steps” that stand in for traditional chapters can be quite long — Step 3 clocks in at over 100 pages — they’re broken into subsections, including potent interstitials that juxtapose Gadsby’s sexual awakening with Tasmania’s infuriating history of systemic homophobia.

But in the second half, when Gadsby fast-forwards to her late 20s and 30s and the birth of her comedy career, “Ten Steps” picks up the pace. While sharing the life experiences, artistic techniques and underlying anxieties that accompanied “Nanette’s” creation, Gadsby gets to the bottom of the show’s much-debated dearth of traditional jokes. “If I wanted to tell the truth, and create a cohesive narrative for myself, one that was not dysphoric, if I wanted to share the literal, visceral pain of my trauma, I knew I had to invent something new,” she writes. “And, so, I began to write a comedy show that was not funny.”

As Gadsby revealed in “Nanette,” she was sexually abused as a child, raped as a young woman and attacked in a case of horrifying anti-gay violence. In “Ten Steps,” she is understandably vague but remarkably vulnerable, writing: “I want the world to stop demanding gratuitous details in exchange for empathy. Entertainment in exchange for understanding.” She also intimately opens up on her struggles with body image, sexual identity and mental health, and her adulthood autism diagnosis.

For a memoir where pain is a through line — Gadsby recalls a host of health issues, including a broken arm, several knee injuries and a gall bladder removal — it shouldn’t surprise that “Ten Steps,” like “Nanette,” can be light on laughs. But they’re certainly there, especially in pithy footnotes that Gadsby wields to great effect. (After asserting that she can’t navigate small talk with her best friend, let alone strangers, Gadsby directs readers to one such annotation: “In my defence, my best friend, Douglas, is a Dog.”)

Although “Ten Steps” is being presented as Gadsby’s debut book, she clarifies in the introduction that this is technically her second literary endeavor — if you count the fantasy epic she wrote at age 7. When Gadsby amusingly circles back to that childhood diversion hundreds of pages later, she reminds the reader that she knows her way around a setup and punchline. For a comic critiqued by some misguided souls as not being funny enough, Gadsby sure understands how to get the last laugh.

Thomas Floyd is an editor and writer for The Washington Post.

Ten Steps to Nanette

A Memoir Situation

By Hannah Gadsby