Season 2 of the Shonda Rimes-produced series, however, has something unexpected for readers of Quinn’s second Bridgerton novel, “The Viscount Who Loved Me”: Surprises — so many that book fans might wonder whether they do, in fact, know how the story will play out.

As streaming giants gobble up intellectual property, turning so many books into binge-worthy television, it has become clear that there are many ways to approach an adaptation. Some shows remain faithful to their source material — “Big Little Lies,” for instance, hewed closely to the contours of Liane Moriarty’s novel — while others almost flagrantly cast aside the original. Either approach can work, even if the adaptations that veer from the books inevitably displease some loyal readers.

As Jean Hanff Korelitz told The Washington Post in 2020, following the popularity of HBO’s “The Undoing,” based on one of her novels, “I see a lot of, ‘It’s not as suspenseful as the TV show.’ ” Incidentally, the plot of that book (“You Should Have Known”) diverged so much from the show that even Korelitz didn’t know how the limited series would end. In the same vein, the new Netflix series “Pieces of Her” departs regularly from Karin Slaughter’s novel right down to its wildly different climax.

That didn’t matter much to Slaughter; what was most important to her was “to keep the spirit of the characters and the emotional story between the mother and daughter, because that’s the real heart of the book.”

The second season of “Bridgerton” does the same. Showrunner Chris Van Dusen has captured the essence of the books while widening the lens of the story and even cleverly subverting the source material.

As with the first season, inclusion is a key component. One of the book’s protagonists, Katherine (Kate) Sheffield, is now Kathani (Kate) Sharma (played by Simone Ashley), who was raised in India and — as in the book — is visiting London to help her beloved younger half sister, Edwina (Charithra Chandran), find a husband. Once there, Edwina catches the eye of Viscount Anthony Bridgerton (Jonathan Bailey), who is ready to fulfill his familial duty by choosing a wife, although he has no interest in love. Edwina is the logical match, he reasons, given that she has been named the “diamond of the season,” but he’ll have to convince the combative Kate that he’s worthy, which is complicated enough without the sparks that fly every time they start sparring.

The series wisely charts its own path from there. The narrative arc of the second novel nearly replicates the first; in both cases the main characters, caught in a compromising position, are forced to marry. Where the drama of the first book revolves around whether the newly betrothed Daphne and Simon can see past their differences — she wants children, and he does not — to find their way to a happy union, the second deals with whether Kate and Anthony can see past their differences — he doesn’t believe in love, and she thinks it’s the bedrock of a good marriage — to find their way to a happy union.

The series instead raises the stakes in various ways to heighten the drama. Edwina and Anthony make it all the way to the altar — at a wedding hosted by the queen who wants to save face from the taunts of gossip maven Lady Whistledown — creating additional suspense over how on earth this erroneous match might resolve itself.

The books are primarily concerned with romance; each one zeroes in on the will-they-won’t-they of its two main protagonists while every other character fades to the background. The second season, less steamy than the first, has other objectives. Increasingly, the show is creating a rich tapestry, weaving in strands of story that can play out over multiple seasons (and the series has been renewed for at least two more): Eloise’s burgeoning interest in feminism; Colin’s search for purpose; Penelope’s barely concealed secret identity. The second season also makes plenty of space for characters who have become fan favorites, Lady Danbury (Adjoa Andoh and her magnificent eyebrows) and Queen Charlotte (Golda Rosheuvel and her towering wigs).

The series also bats away some of the more stereotypical romance elements of the novel, which, let’s not forget, is more than 20 years old. A potentially cringeworthy scene from the book involves Anthony playing Kate’s knight-in-shining-armor after she self-destructs because of her debilitating fear of thunderstorms. Considering her formidable personality, Kate’s astraphobia always felt a little off, even if it was the product of latent trauma. The series nods — almost winks — at its inspiration when Anthony finds Kate in his study during a storm and, though she is perturbed, she’s far from catatonic. “It is the storm,” she explains simply after he asks why she’s out of bed in the middle of the night. “I have always found them unsettling.”

Instead, Anthony’s trauma becomes the focus, more fully explaining his rejection of love. In one particularly harrowing scene in the series, a doctor tries to force Anthony — all of 18 but now, suddenly, the man of the house — to decide whether to save his mother or her unborn child after her labor takes a dangerous turn. It’s a moment that’s far darker than anything in the novel. Likewise, Edwina’s cold response after she learns that Kate and Anthony have been concealing their attraction carries the potential for tragedy as the situation threatens a once-steadfast sisterly bond. The way the leads become isolated from their loved ones makes the prospect of their eventual union all the more enticing.