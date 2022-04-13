Though not a reader himself, my father would sometimes buy random books at yard sales to fill up the shelves he’d built in our dining room. I was probably 11 or 12 when he brought home several sturdy beige volumes, with red and black bands across the spines, from the Unicorn Mystery Book Club. Each volume reprinted four complete novels, but only one title immediately captured my attention, “Night of the Jabberwock,” by the oddly spelled Fredric Brown. I’d recently read C.L. Moore and Henry Kuttner’s classic science fiction story, “Mimsy Were the Borogoves,” in which Lewis Carroll’s nonsense poem “Jabberwocky” opens a portal to other times and dimensions. Could this novel be as cool as that? It turned out to be quite different — except for the dangerous secret society known as the Vorpal Blades.

This was my introduction to Brown (1906-1972), a multitalented master of mysteries, fantasies and science fiction. In high school, I discovered “Nightmares and Geezenstacks” (now reissued by Valancourt Books), a collection of 47 very short story-vignettes, each with an unexpected twist at the end. I’ve never forgotten the shocking sexual frisson of “Nightmare in White,” the Rabelaisian naughtiness of “The Ring of Hans Carvel” or that heartbreaking conte cruel, “Nightmare in Blue.”

Like O. Henry, Brown regularly employed surprise endings throughout his work. In “Answer,” all the galaxy’s computers are linked together, and the resulting monster machine then asks, “Is there a God?” The answer, of course, is, “Yes, now there is a God.” Two sentences from “Knock” are regularly cited as the world’s shortest science fiction story: “The last man on earth sat alone in a room. There was a knock on the door.” Then there’s “Arena,” in which an earthman and an alien must fight each other to the death, with the fate of their respective civilizations hanging on the outcome. “Star Trek” fans will recall that this last story was reworked as a particularly thrilling episode of the original series. Conveniently enough, all of Brown’s short-form science fiction has been gathered into “From These Ashes” (NESFA Press).

One of the novellas in that hefty collection, “Daymare,” shows Brown transitioning from science fiction to the kind of metaphysical mysteries found in Philip K. Dick’s fiction or “The Matrix” franchise. A bookstore owner appears to have been killed in five dramatically different ways, which seems crazy until the investigating detective discovers a sinister disconnect between perception and reality. “Daymare” was written in 1943 when Brown was mainly selling to the crime-story pulps — Haffner Press has reprinted much of this early work in “Murder Draws a Crowd” and “Death in the Dark” — but in 1947 he would finally bring out the first of his many novels, the Edgar Award-winning mystery “The Fabulous Clipjoint.” Penzler Publishing has just reissued that book, with an introduction by Lawrence Block, as one of its American Mystery Classics, a series rapidly becoming as collectible as those old Unicorn editions.

These days, “The Fabulous Clipjoint” — its title refers to the city of Chicago — plunges the reader into a desperate, working-class America now better known through William Lindsay Gresham’s precisely contemporary novel “Nightmare Alley” (1946) and such film-noir classics as “Out of the Past” (1947) and “The Postman Always Rings Twice” (1946).

The main characters are the embittered 18-year-old Ed Hunter, an apprentice in a printing shop, and his shrewd uncle Ambrose, who operates a sideshow concession in a traveling carnival. Together, they team up to solve the murder of Ed’s father and Am’s brother, a linotype operator named Wallace Hunter who was bashed to death in a dark alley while making his tipsy way home from a saloon. Other characters include Wallace’s slatternly second wife, her brazenly sexy 15-year-old daughter (by a previous marriage), a gang of double-crossing bank robbers, a duplicitous gun moll and the usual cop on the make.

Stereotypes? Not in Brown’s hands. As Am Hunter tells his nephew, “You call a guy a printer or a lush or ... a truck driver and you think you’ve pasted a label on him. People are complicated; you can’t label ’em with a word.”

While that’s true, I did notice that Brown calls Wallace’s best friend “Bunny” Wilson. Is this a dig at Edmund Wilson — nicknamed “Bunny” — or a thank you for “The Boys in the Back Room,” that critic’s appreciation of hard-boiled fiction? It could be an odd happenstance, except that Brown also includes a “Dutch” Reagan, which was how Ronald Reagan the actor was known to his intimates. Something must be going on, but exactly what escapes me.

As a mystery, “The Fabulous Clipjoint” is most ingenious in its unusual motive and the understated parallels between the killer and Uncle Am. It’s also a coming-of-age story, as young Ed tries out various adult personae. At one point, for instance, he pretends to be a cold-eyed punk gunman a la Wilmer in “The Maltese Falcon.” Uncle Am coaches him: “When you look at a guy, you don’t glare at him like you want to kill him. . . You just look through him like he wasn’t there, like you don’t give a damn whether you shoot him or not.”

After finishing “The Fabulous Clipjoint,” I dug out that old Unicorn edition of “Night of the Jabberwock.” On my first reading a lifetime ago, I longed for more Lewis Carroll and less period criminality. This time, though, I loved the novel as a frenetic, over-the-top farce, packed with Keystone Kop action. During one 12-hour period the small-town newspaper editor Doc Stoeger finally lands the big story of his dreams, or rather a half-dozen such stories, starting with an escaped lunatic and followed by a kidnapping by two gangsters from the — note the name — Gene Kelley mob, an aborted bank robbery, three homicides and a little man who wasn’t there. Still, I did find one detail too much to believe: Could Doc really drink that much whisky and remain conscious, let alone figure out the identity of a triple murderer?

Michael Dirda reviews books for Style every Thursday.

The Fabulous Clipjoint

By Fredric Brown

American Mystery Classics. 211 pp. $25.95

