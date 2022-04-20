Placeholder while article actions load

Last week, my wife finished listening to her latest audiobook, Ruth Ware’s “The Death of Mrs. Westaway,” which she summed up as “almost too gripping.” Those words — the sort a publicist might splash across a paperback’s front cover — virtually guaranteed that I wouldn’t be adding Ware’s novel to the pile of mysteries by my nightstand. Anything seriously suspenseful roils my emotions and can easily upset me for days. Consequently, I much prefer clever who-and-howdunits, where my brain, rather than my viscera, is given a workout.

Despite this inborn wimpiness, I actually bought Will Thomas’s first book because of its understatedly thrilling title, “Some Danger Involved,” but then — hangs head in shame — never got around to reading it. Since then, Thomas has produced a dozen more novels set in late Victorian England, all of them about the “private enquiry agent” Cyrus Barker and his associate Thomas Llewelyn. Feeling that I rightly should have explored this series long ago, I spent a couple of pleasant evenings earlier this month with his latest, “Fierce Poison.”

The book opens when Roland Fitzhugh, a newly elected member of Parliament, stumbles into the offices of Barker and Llewelyn, gasps out that he needs their help, and immediately dies on the spot. Poison. Barker naturally feels honor-bound to solve Fitzhugh’s murder.

As the investigation proceeds, the reader learns that the middle-aged Barker is physically big, grew up in China, speaks Cantonese, and was once a pirate in the South China seas, then later the sparring partner of the former heavyweight champion of England. He also possesses a significant fortune and regularly disburses checks to organizations assisting the poor and downtrodden. His best friend and former first mate, Ho, now runs a somewhat doubtful teahouse in London’s East End. Several other characters from earlier installments of this Sherlock Holmesian series, including the beautiful Lady Ashleigh, make cameo appearances.

By contrast to his boss, Barker’s partner, Thomas Lewellyn — the book’s narrator — is about 30, married, eager to have a child and rather a worrywart. In the midst of considerable mayhem, he periodically yearns for a quiet evening at home with Wilkie Collins’s “The Woman in White.” Given such an obvious clue, readers familiar with that masterpiece of intricate plotting will guess the motive for Roland Fitzhugh’s death — though the identity of his murderer will still come as a surprise.

Overall, “Fierce Poison” provides enjoyable entertainment for devotees of gaslit-era crime. Yet looked at critically, Thomas’s plot feels slightly padded, key revelations arrive fortuitously and various characters behave in ways that make little sense. Still, the two heroes are engaging, so I’m now actively on the lookout for my copy of “Some Danger Involved.” It’s in this house, but where precisely is a mystery.

Back in 2005, Guillermo Martinez, an Argentine novelist with a doctorate in mathematics, brought out a global bestseller titled “The Oxford Murders.” In “The Oxford Brotherhood,” Martinez reunites his unnamed narrator — presumably himself — and Professor Arthur Seldom as they attempt to solve a series of crimes involving a missing page from Lewis Carroll’s diaries. Sounds good already, doesn’t it?

A young researcher named Kristen discovers a scribbled note that casts new light on Alice Liddell — the child-friend who inspired “Alice in Wonderland” — and his notorious photographs of unclothed little girls. Before she can upend years of Carrollian scholarship, Kristen is struck down by a car and nearly dies. Shortly thereafter, someone begins to kill people in ways that mirror episodes from Alice’s Wonderland adventures.

Suspicion inevitably falls on the Lewis Carroll Brotherhood, headed by a retired British intelligence officer. Disturbing, even sordid, elements connected to its various members slowly emerge, including a young girl’s suicide, possible pedophilia and a pornographer’s coded list of clients.

All in all, “The Oxford Brotherhood” — translated by the multilingual Alberto Manguel — is somewhat meandering but quite satisfying, except for an unconvincing explanation for one particularly shocking death. Kristen’s revolutionary discovery, however, turns out to be a speculation already familiar to members — I am one — of the Lewis Carroll Society of North America.

Crippen & Landru publishes only collections of short stories, but these it does exceptionally well. Two of this spring’s offerings include William Brittain’s “The Man Who Solved Mysteries,” edited and introduced by Josh Pachter, and Stuart Palmer’s “Hildegarde Withers: Final Riddles?,” introduced by Steven Saylor. Both feature slickly efficient, highly enjoyable puzzle stories, originally published during the 1940s, ′50s and ′60s.

Brittain’s sleuth is Leonard Strang, a high school science teacher, who lends his logical mind to every sort of crime: Where did a cheating student hide the stolen exam answers? Who is planting bombs in various civic buildings? How was a man’s skull crushed while he was standing alone on the front porch of two spinsters? What is strange about the odometer of the car used in a small-town robbery? Some of Mr. Strang’s exploits were featured in an earlier Crippen & Landru collection, “The Man Who Read Mysteries,” which otherwise emphasized Brittain’s stories about protagonists who take inspiration — for crime or its solution — from the works of celebrated mystery novelists. The titles conform to a pleasing formula: “The Man Who Read John Dickson Carr,” “The Woman Who Read Rex Stout” and so forth.

Palmer’s Hildegarde Withers is a sharper-tongued American version of Agatha Christie’s Miss Marple, which should be enough to recommend her to whodunit fans. Yet her exploits in this second Crippen & Landru collection, following 2002′s “Hildegarde Withers: Uncollected Riddles,” are nearly outshone by Palmer’s two excellent Sherlock Holmes pastiches and his retelling of the eerie case of David Lang, in which this Tennessee farmer reportedly vanished before witnesses while simply walking across a field.

Let me close by alerting Baker Street devotees to “A Sherlock Holmes Notebook,” by Gary Lovisi, the deeply knowledgeable editor of Paperback Parade magazine. Despite some misprints and slapdash prose, it offers bountifully illustrated chapters on the publishers, collectors, films and books inspired by Arthur Conan Doyle’s immortal detective.

