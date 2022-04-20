Placeholder while article actions load

Chloe Caldwell is worried about her brand. In her memoir “The Red Zone: A Love Story,” Caldwell grapples with the realities of her 30s, having spent her first three books on her 20s. “I’ll Tell You in Person,” “Women” and “Legs Get Led Astray” drew from a decade of capers and whimsy: writing audacious personal essays, having sex with the most interesting people she could find, working odd jobs and doing drugs.

Caldwell is grown now. Strange visitors are at her door — PMDD, or premenstrual dysphoric disorder, and a prospective life partner who happens to be a divorced man with a daughter. Here, our heroine is on a different journey: to establish a peace accord with her own period, whose cyclical hormonal fluctuations wreak havoc on her body and relationships.

Caldwell built her literary identity with portrayals from that prior era, when she dated women, put out questionable personal ads and paraded her escapades in her essays. Her voice was refreshing. Those books are breezy contributions to a canon forged by “Wounds of Passion,” in which bell hooks wrote, “The desire for sex, the longing to reconcile these desires with a yearning to know love, were all part of my struggle to become a writer, to invent a writing life that could nurture and sustain a liberated woman.”

Such fodder, when told by Caldwell with the casual but hard-bitten candor of a bar conversation, makes for a beloved It Girl.

Advertisement

“Single was becoming my brand, my identity,” she writes. “Most days, I felt energized about my unconventional life. I was the female role model I’d always needed. Some women needed to stay single to show the younger generation it could be done. That you could live alone, be financially stable, have your own career.”

In “The Red Zone,” Caldwell begins boldly, as she often has: “This morning we had a brief argument about my blood clots.” The next 284 pages show Caldwell on the long slog toward self-knowledge. Classified by Johns Hopkins as a “severe and chronic medical condition that needs attention and treatment,” PMDD symptoms can include depression, irritability, fatigue, heart palpitations, vomiting and gastrointestinal distress. As problematic as the neurological effects can be, Caldwell and her partner, Tony, mostly struggle to navigate the moody, angry and grim ways of being that the condition creates.

To find relief, she harnesses her episodes for semi-scientific investigation and emotional revelations that do, ultimately, serve to connect Caldwell with Tony, his daughter and a network of women obsessed with finding out why they cycle through rage and agony. These women have suffered excruciating, often emotionally shattering episodes that are alternately undisclosed, unrecognized or dismissed, and find each other on the Internet, via blogs, Reddit and, finally, in real life at a PMDD convention. There, Caldwell teaches a creative writing workshop, which along with her wedding provide a narrative arc to “The Red Zone.” The betrothal is framed as a triumph of her and Tony’s commitment, which survived the fights that Caldwell engineered while suffering from PMDD. She is savvy enough to know such trajectories hark to Victorian literature, whose women were either wed or dead by the last page.

As part of Caldwell’s research, she catalogues menstrual product advertisements, which appear in the book to illustrate their propensity for puritanical shaming, and interviews family members and friends willing to share stories of their menarche. That ancient rite of womanly passage has been degraded into faux horror tales by fashion magazines that fetishize prepubescent bodies for profit. The humiliation has real effects on a woman’s relationships, not the least of which is with her own body.

Advertisement

Ultimately, as much as I appreciate when form delivers meaning, the repetitions in “The Red Zone” did not always feel fruitful. Recurrence works best when each return to a scene or idea gains further purchase on its meaning, complicating the argument. But “The Red Zone” is not always deepened by its myriad juxtapositions of Caldwell’s youth as a child of divorce with her current penchant for petty screaming matches while attending to the real hardships of her period. “The Red Zone” could have been distilled by at least 50 pages without losing its value.

Still, I found myself texting images of certain pages to a friend I suspect may have PMDD and would therefore benefit from Caldwell’s compendiums of treatments, including Prozac, which allayed her symptoms. From a literary perspective, the lists are handy but overused as a substitute for more profound reflections on the trial and error of solving a puzzle uninteresting to the capitalist patriarchy.

“Unpredictable. Terrifying. Crippling.” These are the words used by a woman to describe how she experiences PMDD, and they are not unlike the wisdoms meted out by the midlife where “The Red Zone” finds Caldwell drained of reckless energy but inhabiting a more primordial place, “finally integrated.”

Kristen Millares Young is a prizewinning journalist, essayist and author of the novel “Subduction.”

The Red Zone

A Love Story

By Chloe Caldwell

Soft Skull. 320 pp. $16.95

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

GiftOutline Gift Article