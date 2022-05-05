Placeholder while article actions load

The white tiger had just emerged from the tree of life when a voice shouted at me. “No music in headphones on the job site! Peligro!” Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight I looked down at the blond foreman from my perch on the ladder, my paintbrush still. He was pointing at his ears and shaking his head back and forth: a physical no, in case I didn’t understand English. I hit pause.

“I’m listening to an audiobook. Are stories allowed?” I enjoyed the familiar clutch of confusion on his face. I was a brown woman in paint-splattered overalls on a construction site. I was used to confusing people.

“Just be careful,” the foreman muttered, walking away. I returned to the tiger.

There was a time I was ashamed of working with my body, not following my friends into higher education and careers that included sitting. My writing friends were learning how to tell stories in classrooms, sitting in discussion circles, deconstructing. They talked about craft, theory, who was dating whom in their cohort. I spent my days with those who constructed: plumbers, electricians, painters and the ironworkers of my father’s business. I learned to tell a story through listening. Audiobooks were the heart of my education.

I spent over 15 years devouring audiobooks across subject and genre. I painted the wrought iron surrounding gated communities while my mind and heart pulsed at the buildup in romance novels. I navigated my ladder around beautiful but thorny bougainvillea while Brené Brown’s kind voice spoke to me of resilience. I wept with Achilles’ beloved companion Patroclus behind an artificial waterfall, pulling the bandanna from my hair to wipe my tears. I was anticipating terror, shadowing Angela Toussaint in “The Good House,” when a client tapped me on the shoulder. I screamed. The client screamed. Paint spilled. When the mess and explanations were over, the client asked me which book had me so rapt, and I joyfully introduced them to Tananarive Due’s work. I painted to battles. I contemplated my prefrontal cortex as I applied cold galvanizing spray to rusted iron. I ate my lunch in my truck with Eduardo Galeano. Story was my constant companion. After work, I would go home and write.

I was learning what good writing sounded like — the cadence, flow and rhythm. I found myself drawn to certain audiobook narrators and the books they read to me. (Oh, Robin Miles, your voice is a miracle.) When writing stories, I spoke my words aloud, listening for the yes in my chest when I hit the right resonance. I became more confident in my writing. I became more confident in my life, appreciating the shape of it, how I could be in the sun daily, audiobooks always playing.

Advertisement

Summers I’d take time off from painting to attend writing workshops. I enjoyed the atmosphere of most workshops and delighted in meeting other writers. And I began to notice discontent among a lot of the folks I met. Academia sounded like a farcical hellscape to me. I didn’t have to worry about course loads and tenure committees, office hours and the other complications of a life I thought I once missed out on. My brain was never fried after work. It was fresh with ideas, hungry to create. My creative time wasn’t in competition with the work that fed me. My painting never followed me home. I began to see my work as a gift. Who else was able to listen to books all day, in solitude? My work could be physically tiring, but there was a deep satisfaction to it. By late afternoon, a rusted, faded iron door was reborn by my hand. There is beauty in completion.

I carried a notebook with me while I painted. Throughout the day lines would come to me, scenes of tension, moments of love between characters. I’d jot down the ideas and weave them into the book I was writing when I came home. A fantasy. A book about girls who can enter Sacred Dreaming, a different dimension. I listened to books about writing, ignored what didn’t fit and trusted myself. A chance (divined?) encounter at a painting job led to my signing with a literary agent. The book sold. For the first time in 20 years, I was off ladders and writing full time.

And I missed audiobooks. I missed sunshine on my skin. My body rebelled against the stillness of my days, unused to sitting, to silence. I listened. I put my headphones in and pushed play while learning the ways I needed to move so story could come through. A few months ago, my publisher asked me to choose the narrators for the audiobook of my debut novel, “The Lost Dreamer.” I knew what I was listening for and selected narrators whose voices’ resonance gave me the yes in my chest I knew to be right. I loved hearing my words interpreted by Inés del Castillo and Elisa Melendez.

Advertisement

I listened to my audiobook for the first time while in the back seat of my sister’s car, sandwiched between two children’s car seats. When the narrator’s voice filled the car, speaking the words of my story, I burst into tears and was only able to listen for a few minutes before I had my sister turn it off. I was overwhelmed by the beautiful cadence of the voice, and by the shape of my story, not just the one on the page. I thought of the countless hours I’d spent on ladders with audiobooks. I imagined strangers in traffic, on walks, on construction sites, my words in their ears. When I got home, I put on my headphones and sat on my balcony, watching the birds play in the bamboo, grateful to my core, listening and in awe at what had emerged through me.

Lizz Huerta is the author of “The Lost Dreamer.”

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

GiftOutline Gift Article