Placeholder while article actions load

In the author’s note to her masterful new novel “Forbidden City,” Vanessa Hua reflects that “fiction flourishes where the official record ends.” Her novel bears this out: Hua dares to pen the story of the women who fought, sacrificed and endured during China’s Cultural Revolution, women who answered the call to serve their country — mind, body and soul — but whose truths were either distorted for propaganda or entirely excised from history.

Hua’s sweeping novel tells the story of Mei Xiang, who leaves her impoverished village to become part of Chairman Mao’s dance troupe, or so she realizes once she arrives at the Forbidden Palace. With her cunning patriotism, Mei quickly becomes the 72-year-old Chairman’s lover, confidante and protegee. It is the beginning of an adventure that will test her beliefs and personal strength.

On the eve of young Mei’s departure from her village home for Beijing, her eldest sister quizzes her: “How can women best serve the [Communist] Party?” Steeped in Mao teachings and adulation, Mei responds, bright-eyed, “Women hold up half the sky.” But her sister corrects her: “By lying down.” As Mei’s time in the capital passes, she comes to see that both answers can be true.

Advertisement

Mei quickly becomes victim to not only Mao’s sexual predilection for underage virgins but also his political machinations. During her studies under his supervision, Mei reflects: “The first, simplest words I learned became the basis of more characters. ‘Woman’ and ‘son’ combined to mean ‘good’: 好, hao. … Three women together, 姦, jian, became ‘evil.’” This recalled to me another vital Chinese word — the word “knife” over the character for “heart,” coming together to form the word 忍, ren: “endure.” Endure, as so many generations of Chinese women have done. Endure, we teach our daughters to do early and often.

Later in the book, when Mei grows disillusioned and runs from the capital after publicly betraying Mao, she learns of just how much women revolutionaries have to endure, including by having their stories rewritten. On her run, she discovers a large portrait of a fellow troupe member, known by the public only under the alias the troupe assigned to her, Midnight Chang. Under the portrait, a Red Guard zealously recounts to Mei that Midnight Chang had purportedly been a talented machinist, and that she had supposedly died a national hero — holding shut an exploding boiler while reciting the studied words of the Chairman. But Mei reflects that even more insidious than having one’s life repurposed, perhaps, is complete erasure. After another troupe member’s abrupt disappearance, Mei remarks that the Chairman “didn’t mention her again, a lesson more chilling than anything he could have said.”

This erasure from official record shapes the unique narrative mode of the book. Throughout the novel, Mei is recounting her story to an individual — a “you” whose identity is revealed in a twist late in the book. The shame and fear had caused Mei to bury her past even as she found safety in San Francisco. This changes on the day of Mao’s death, when she finally finds the words: “For more than a decade, I have harbored my own secrets, trying to forget. Even you. Sometimes it feels I have entered my secrets so fully that I’ve lost the ability to speak them.”

Advertisement

Mei’s story is about memory — memories that cannot safely be recalled, and others that function more as wishful thinking. When Mei, hungry and fleeing through the country on foot, spots a shackled prisoner escorted by the Red Guards on the street, she thinks for a second that it is her secret lover, and that they have been granted a reunion — at least, a final goodbye. Then, in a blink, she sees that it is not him at all. There are many other heartaches that Mei endures and longs to remember differently, like her choice to continue serving Mao instead of returning to the bedside of her ailing mother: “I should have, could have gone. That was my mistake. Sometimes still I picture it, how I would have prepared lunch for my family, held a wet cloth to my mother’s forehead, and lit incense at my sister’s grave. Wanting it so much now it almost seems like a memory.”

These thoughts bring the reader to question what Mei might be misremembering throughout the novel, and what she might not remember at all — a metaphor for the selection of events that official history deems fit to either embrace or discard.

But that’s the thing about hidden history, political, national and personal: Once a long-buried truth is revealed, it sparks connections, understanding and empowerment. One might argue that Mei, having found a safe route out of China, into Hong Kong and then finally San Francisco, had no reason to bury her memories for so long. That, having found relative safety, she should have felt safe. But she observes: “When the Cultural Revolution boiled over, I would come to understand how much the Party depended on scapegoats. Not because we punished the guilty on their behalf, but because we could let loose every frustration that might lead to revolt. We turned on one another instead of the Party.” Fascism, Mei understands after the fact, gave her certainty. And her hidden history teaches her “never [to] be that certain of anything again.”

Advertisement

Neither national borders nor the Pacific Ocean can shield Mei from these truths. Even now, amid the pandemic, political division and hate crimes, Mei’s description of the Cultural Revolution does not sound so removed from our daily American reality. Hua concludes her Author’s Note by warning that “[t]he past is never as distant as it seems.” That’s just another reason that her novel is eye-opening, vital and timely now more than ever.

Qian Julie Wang is the author of the memoir “Beautiful Country” and an attorney in New York.

Forbidden City

By Vanessa Hua

Ballantine. 368 pp. $28.

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.

GiftOutline Gift Article