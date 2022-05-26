Summer Books 2022 Ali Hazelwood shares romance books to read this summer A roundup of meet-cute, fake-date, fall-in-love titles Loading... (Jentwo, a.k.a. Janejira Taechakampu, for The Washington Post)

You can read them on the beach. You can listen to them while walking your dog. You can download them on your phone and sneak in a few paragraphs at work because you got to a scene that’s so good, you can’t put it down, even though you’re due at your boss’s office for your yearly performance review. It doesn’t matter how, or where, or when you consume your romance novels; the result is always a guaranteed happy ending. Therefore, without further ado, here are 13 new romance books — one for each week of your Happily Ever After Summer — that will replenish your serotonin reserves.

The Beach Trap, by Ali Brady

Two estranged sisters team up to fix a dilapidated beach house. There is a special place in my heart for media in which the real love story is about sisters finding each other (see: “Fleabag”), and that’s what “The Beach Trap" delivers: the tale of two women who decide to put each other first. But in the process, they also find romance with two different — but equally swoony — guys.

Book Lovers, by Emily Henry

Henry’s beautiful, lyrical writing style needs no introduction, so let me just ask: What if the villain of a Hallmark movie got to be the main character of her own story? And, what if there were good reasons that she acts the way she does? And and, what if she were a cutthroat literary agent finding love with a grumpy editor? If you’re a book lover, this is the perfect read for you. A Caribbean Heiress in Paris, by Adriana Herrera We’re in Paris, at the end of the 19th century. Luz is a Caribbean businesswoman who just wants to have fun and live her best life. Enter James, a Scottish earl. He and Luz have what can only be defined as a Meet Explosive, and later embark on a marriage of convenience that quickly becomes much more. This book is a must-read whether you’re in the mood for steamy banter, kilts, rum or heroes who fall hard and fast.

Lucie Yi Is Not a Romantic, by Lauren Ho

Lucie Yi wants a baby, but she’s done with men. So she enters a platonic co-parenting agreement with Collin. What could go wrong? Everything. Lauren Ho’s writing is voicy and funny, her commentary on-point and her stories a wild ride. Pick up this book for the opposites-attract relationship, and stay for the friendships, the Singapore setting and the journey to motherhood. (Available June 21) The Romantic Agenda, by Claire Kann Asexual characters! Who fake-date! And fall in love! And navigate complicated relationships! Sometimes I think that Kann wrote Joy, the lead of “The Romantic Agenda,” just for me — that’s how deeply I fell for her. This book is complex and layered. Joy is in love with her best friend, who’s ready to propose to someone else. This kicks off a love quadrangle of sorts that explores the nuances of friendship and the ace spectrum in a romance novel unlike any other, with characters that feel so real and lines that sound like poetry.

Something Wilder, by Christina Lauren

Imagine “Indiana Jones,” but the female lead is a wilderness guide, and the male lead is a math genius who helps on a high-stakes treasure hunt. And, of course, they happen to have a past. This book has twists and turns like no other. One of them? There is only one sleeping bag. And our lovely couple makes excellent use of it. This is equal parts romance, adventure and mystery, sprinkled with fun banter and that delicious second-chance romance angst.

Set on You, by Amy Lea

A curvy Chinese American fitness influencer. Her hot firefighter nemesis. An argument that ends with them making out in the gym locker room. Need I say more? I don’t think so, but I will: This book has a super-steamy bathtub scene, forced proximity due to an upcoming family wedding and an adorable goldendoodle. If you loved “The Hating Game” (and we all did) you must pick up “Set on You.” The Sizzle Paradox, by Lily Menon Lyric is a Columbia PhD student who researches sexual attraction but is too awkward to date. Kian, her roommate and fellow PhD student, offers to tutor her. We all know what’s going to happen. Nevertheless, the journey is an unputdownable flurry of friends-to-lovers, fake-dating and “Let’s just give in to temptation once and get it out of our system” (i.e., all the best tropes). It’s academic romance perfection. (Available June 14) On Rotation, by Shirlene Obuobi I’m a sucker for medical settings, and for women navigating STEM academia, and for strong female friendships, and for coming-of-age stories. Basically, I’m a sucker for this book. Angie, a med student and daughter of Ghanaian immigrants, finds her happily ever after with the guy she least expected. But above all she finds herself and her place in the world, with humor and sweetness. (Available June 21) The Dead Romantics, by Ashley Poston A romance ghostwriter who no longer believes in love ends up falling in love… with the ghost of her late editor. Best hook ever, right? But there’s more, because after a death in the family, the ghost helps her set things right. This one, amid the whimsical setting and laugh-out-loud humor, is a tear-jerker with an emotional happy ending. (Available June 28) Wicked Beauty, by Katee Robert Disclosure: I have not read this book. Because I don’t have a copy. But I have read all the other books in the series, and boy, I’ve been eagerly awaiting No. 3. No one mixes fantasy, romance and erotica as well as Robert, and if you are a fan of steamy and original Greek myth retellings you are contractually bound to pick up her work. “Wicked Beauty” is about Achilles, Patroclus and Helen (so basically the poly book of my dreams). (Available June 7) Dating Dr. Dil, by Nisha Sharma This book was my Book of the Month Club pick for April, and I regret not devouring it the second it was delivered. If you like Shakespeare retellings (“The Taming of the Shrew”) “Dating Dr. Dil” is for you. A lawyer and physician have a televised fight over whether true love exists, and to save face in their community they’re forced to get fake-engaged. Except that, oh no, they’re really attracted to each other. And oh no, the sex is really good. This book is rom-com gold: steamy, hilarious fun with tons of swoony, emotional scenes. The Airport Novellas, by Denise Williams Not quite a book, but a collection of three related novellas — “The Missed Connection,” “The Love Connection” and “The Sweetest Connection” — that take place in an airport. The setting is charming and unique, just like Williams’s writing. Friends to lovers, enemies to lovers, strangers to lovers … the tropes are all here, and they’re at their absolute best.

Ali Hazelwood is the author of “The Love Hypothesis” and three novellas. Her next novel, “Love on the Brain,” is forthcoming Aug. 23.

