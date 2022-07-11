14 ways to get out of a reading slump

At the beginning of 2021, Mary Reed of St. Paul, Minn., had a “so many frogs, but so few princes” experience with the new books she tried to read. So she decided to revisit Louise Penny’s Inspector Gamache series, P.J. Tracy’s Monkeewrench books and the Expanse series by James S.A. Corey. “It took five months,” she wrote, “and these series got me through the lean times of trying so many new books, only to toss them aside after a few chapters.” Re-immersing herself in old favorites eventually led her to pick up — and enjoy — new books, including novels by John Scalzi and Robert Galbraith (a.k.a. J.K. Rowling). “I think that during that second year of the pandemic, I just needed to be with some old literary friends,” she wrote. “It was comforting.”