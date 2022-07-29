‘Rogues: True Stories of Grifters, Killers, Rebels and Crooks’
Patrick Radden Keefe narrates his own collection of 12 essays in a strong, clear voice that conveys the dauntlessness of his own sleuthing. Among the subjects in these pieces (originally published in the New Yorker) are a disgruntled professor who turned a gun on her colleagues; the impresario whose rehabilitation of Donald Trump helped lead to his presidency; a lawyer who defended seemingly hopeless death-penalty cases; a highly respected physician-turned-inside-trader; and the drug lord El Chapo. Also here are an investigation into the thriving business of counterfeit rare vintage wines and a profile of the late Anthony Bourdain. With a couple of exceptions, these characters make up a very bad lot and, while never exalting them, Keefe’s storytelling is so limber and character-rich that the essays have the grip of thriller. (Random House, Unabridged, 15½ hours)
‘Winter Work’
Although this is the third novel in which author Dan Fesperman has assigned CIA agent Claire Saylor to an intelligence operation, you needn’t be privy to her previous exploits to follow this one. Claire has been sent to East Berlin shortly after the fall of the Wall to secure a trove of Stasi files that promise to expose a mole in the CIA. East Germany is in flux: The powerful, all-pervasive Stasi has lost its grip, its members scrambling for purchase in a new world. Everyone wants to lay hands on Stasi files — the KGB has sent a troika of thugs to exercise their own methods of securing them. One of Claire’s potential contacts has already been tortured and shot, another wants to trade files for a haven for himself, his sick wife and a friend. Desperation, treachery and suspense abound in a story based on actual events. Fesperman, a former reporter on international affairs, narrates the book himself in an amiable, sandy voice that remains easy-paced and unruffled in even the most lethal circumstances. (Random House, Unabridged, 12 hours)
Katherine A. Powers reviews audiobooks every month for The Washington Post.
