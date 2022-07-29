Ronnie Spector’s memoir — written with Vince Waldron and completed just before Spector’s death in January — has found the perfect narrator in Rosie Perez. Perez and Spector were both born and raised in New York City, and neither relinquished the city’s feisty accent. The book begins as an effervescent account of the teenage Ronnie (then Veronica Bennett), her sister, Estelle, and cousin, Nedra, dancing their way into the Peppermint Lounge. From there, they became backup singers and, eventually, under the wing of Phil Spector, emerged as the Ronnettes, one of the most popular girl groups in the mid-1960s. Spector homed in on Ronnie, gradually becoming a mercurial, controlling monster — and Ronnie’s husband. The details are bizarre, and this part of the book is as strange and horrifying as its beginning is vivacious and triumphant. Ronnie finally escaped barefoot (her shoes confiscated by Phil) with the help of her mother and eventually found happiness and a renewed career with a second husband. This heartfelt, brilliantly narrated memoir — with an introduction by Keith Richards — is one of the best I have ever listened to. (Macmillan, Unabridged, 10½ hours)