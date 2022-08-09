Listen 6 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

The 1995 cops-and-robbers saga “Heat” stands as neon-loving filmmaker Michael Mann’s magnum opus, though it arrived at the midpoint of his career. A panoramic Los Angeles crime opera, it was the summation of the then-52-year-old auteur’s work, and not just because it extended the meticulous study of career criminals that had informed Mann’s first two features, “The Jericho Mile” and “Thief.” Though “Heat” was a luxe production with a blue-chip cast toplined by Robert De Niro and Al Pacino, it was also a close remake of a TV movie Mann had shot with no-name actors only six years earlier.

Turns out Mann had found a well that was too rich to return to just once. While preparing 1981’s “Thief,” Mann had hired a retired Chicago cop named Chuck Adamson as a technical adviser. The pair would become close friends, and Adamson’s experiences pursuing and eventually killing a professional thief named Neil McCauley in the 1960s would inspire several of Mann’s subsequent TV and film projects. (De Niro’s character in “Heat” shares the name of the real-life criminal Adamson shot dead three decades earlier.) Mann, in turn, helped Adamson launch his own screenwriting career. The 1986-1988 NBC series “Crime Story,” which Adamson co-created and Mann produced, was set in the ’60s but featured scenes and bits of dialogue that Mann would reprise almost verbatim in “Heat.”

The movie was a success, but not a blockbuster. Reviews were admiring, but not over the moon. It took time for “Heat” to get its due: 0ne of the great crime films, one of the great L.A. films, one of the great ensemble films. Mann has made rich, memorable, formally daring movies since — “The Insider,” “Ali,” “Collateral” — but he’s never made a better one.

But still, how strange it is to find Mann repainting his masterpiece a generation later … as a novel. “Heat 2” — lets dock a few points for that uninspired title — is, like “The Godfather Part II,” both a prequel and sequel to the film. The book opens the day after the bloody events of the movie circa 1995, but quickly flashes back to 1988, which allows Mann and Edgar Award-winning co-writer Meg Gardiner to bring De Niro’s Neil McCauley back from the dead, and ahead to 1996 and 2000. This hopscotching in time enriches the characters but costs the book in pacing and tension, traditionally Mann strengths. Mann’s 170-minute film races toward its inevitable-but-satisfying climax like a bullet. Mann and Gardiner’s 470-page novel ambles along in fits and starts, intermittently picking up narrative steam only to let it dissipate. It’s frustrating.

The character who most benefits from the expanded treatment is the resourceful burglar Chris Shiherlis, sole member of McCauley’s crew to survive the movie, in which a ponytailed Val Kilmer made a strong impression despite minimal dialogue. Chris spends most of “Heat 2” living in Paraguay with a forged Canadian passport, working as muscle for a Taiwanese crime family with a base of operations in Ciudad del Este. Silently taking in everything he witnesses, Chris discovers that even the multimillion-dollar “scores” he and his best pal Neil used to “take” were small potatoes and that globalization offers unlimited earning — well, stealing — potential to an industrious outlaw. Chris also finds himself falling in love, even as he yearns to be reunited with the wife and son he left behind in L.A.

All this feels fresher than the 1988 chapters, wherein Neil, Chris and their crew plan to rob a Mexican drug cartel. Neil’s Mexican lover Elisa is a partner in their scheme, and Neil is a loving father figure to her young daughter Gabriela. This unconvincing domestic subplot seems to have been put here to explain the origin of the “no attachments” philosophy that Neil espouses in “Heat’s” most famous scene — over coffee, and to the cop who wants to put him away no less. (Adamson claims this unlikely coffee klatch was drawn straight from his own life.) But this was not something that required explanation. De Niro’s performance supplied all the subtext and all the backstory we needed.

Advertisement

What’s more damaging is the arbitrary character-as-device that Mann and Gardiner use to bridge the 1988 and 2000 segments — a sociopathic home invader and sex offender named Otis Wardell, who crosses swords with both McCauley and Vincent Hanna, Pacino’s nervy detective character, years before they will cross swords (and coffee cups) with each other. True to Mann’s waste-not, want-not ethos, Wardell’s sadistic M.O. will be familiar to readers who remember a few specific episodes of “Miami Vice,” the pastel-hued ’80s cop show Mann produced and later, would you believe, upcycled into a feature film.

Wardell is a frightening, if indistinct character, but his role hinges wholly on coincidence spanning a dozen years and half a continent. Turns out the crooks McCauley and Chris, the cop Hanna and the killer-rapist-fiend Otis all operated in Chicago in the ’80s before relocating to Los Angeles in the ’90s. Really? That “Heat” is plotted as tightly as a Swiss watch makes the shapelessness of this follow-up all the harder to forgive. And the writing, alternately terse and florid, isn’t elegant enough to disguise the sloppy storytelling. Mann’s cinema may be poetry, but his prose is … well, prosaic.

Chris Klimek works for Smithsonian magazine and is co-host of the podcast A Degree Absolute!

Heat 2

By Michael Mann and Meg Gardiner

William Morrow. 480 pp. $28.99

GiftOutline Gift Article

A note to our readers We are a participant in the Amazon Services LLC Associates Program, an affiliate advertising program designed to provide a means for us to earn fees by linking to Amazon.com and affiliated sites.