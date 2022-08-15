In 1992, Salman Rushdie wasn’t sure he’d ever be safe

Placeholder while article actions load

This story, originally published March 25, 1992, was republished in 2022 following the Aug. 12 attack on Salman Rushdie at the Chautauqua Institution. Author Salman Rushdie arrived secretly in Washington this week to plead that his plight — a $1 million bounty placed on his head by Iranian leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini three years ago — not be forgotten.

Rushdie went underground when his novel, “The Satanic Verses,” provoked a death sentence from Khomeini for blasphemy, and only recently has begun appearing with any frequency in public.

He has become more visible, he said in a two-hour interview Monday at a hotel in suburban Virginia, because he no longer has to worry that his statements will harm efforts to free the Western hostages in Lebanon.

But their recent release, he said, “was a knife-edged moment.” Although the release permitted him to speak out in his cause, “there was a great danger of apathy setting in” with the hostages out.

Their release did not eliminate the deceased Khomeini's religious decree, called a fatwa, against him, Rushdie said, and he still moves about under strict security. Interviewers are met at one place and then taken to him.

Rushdie said he intended to have a number of interviews and private meetings in Washington.

At the only public event — a speech last night at a freedom of expression conference in Rosslyn — Rushdie distributed the first paperback copies of his book. Even his appearance at the conference, sponsored by the American University School of Communication and the Freedom Forum, was closely held until word gradually leaked out in recent days. Security at the session was tight. All who attended passed through metal detectors and no one was allowed to leave until Rushdie was gone.

CBS correspondent Mike Wallace was listed in invitations as the speaker, but instead he introduced Rushdie, who pleaded for “the American government to show itself to be a true friend of” liberty, which has “acquired many powerful enemies” around the world.

“I am no longer certain of the commitment of the British authorities to the task of protecting me,” he said. “I ask America to come on board” and join with Britain and Europe. “The case of Iran’s fatwa against ‘The Satanic Verses’ must be closed.”

But his request for U.S. government support appeared unsuccessful. He said a meeting that had been arranged for today with representatives and senators — whom he declined to name — had been canceled for reasons he was unsure of. There may not be time to reschedule the meeting before Rushdie leaves, conference organizers said.

In the interview, the Indian-born Rushdie, who considers himself a “secular” Muslim, acknowledged that when he wrote “The Satanic Verses” he fully expected a strong reaction. Muslims and non-Muslim opponents denounced it, saying its depiction of the Prophet Mohammed is an irreverent and offensive attack.

“Obviously I knew what I was doing” in writing the controversial passages, Rushdie said. But “you don’t believe the world is going to fall on your head.”

“You think, yes, all right, some right-wing religious figures will get upset and they’ll write things about it or they’ll fulminate about it and I’ll answer and there’ll be a bit of a debate and maybe that debate will be constructive and it will allow some things to be said that need to be said — end of story.”

It didn’t work out that way. The book, published in September 1988, was banned in countries throughout the Muslim world and in countries, like India, with a substantial Muslim population. There were book-burnings and violent protest demonstrations in which several people died and scores were injured. “People were holding up signs of me with my eyes poked out,” Rushdie recalled.

Then it seemed the world did indeed fall down on his head, with Khomeini's Feb. 14, 1989, death sentence for blasphemy. A $1 million reward was offered. Anyone who published the book also was targeted. The paperback version is being put out by a secret consortium that will not identify any of the participating publishers.

The bounty was removed after protest from Western nations, but a semi-private religious foundation renewed it, and the fatwa was reaffirmed just last month, on the third anniversary of its issuance.

“The fatwa introduced the element of state-sponsored terrorism,” Rushdie said. “I don’t feel particularly scared of hotheads” in the Muslim community in England, he said. “But I don’t know how to defend myself against state-sponsored terrorism. They have grenade launchers and they have mega-bucks too.”

That is why Rushdie has had to, as he puts it, “deal within this peculiar existence for so long. And I have no way of knowing how real or how imaginary that threat is. But what I do know is that I have been told, at various moments during these three years, of intelligence reports of serious attempts being made.” He declined to say how he arrived in this country, but it is believed he arrived on a British government plane.

Two translators of the book — one in Japan and another in Italy — were victims of knife attacks in July. The Italian translator was wounded and the Japanese translator died. “What’s happening is that the fatwa is in fact being implemented,” Rushdie said.

He said his existence has not been easy. “The scariest time was at the very beginning,” he said, “because we had absolutely no idea what was coming at us. The newspapers were full of stories about death squads. The British police never had to handle a situation like this, so we were making it up as you go along. We didn’t know what was the correct response and couldn’t be sure it would be enough” to deter an assassination. “You never know when it’s going to succeed.”

He and his second wife, American writer Marianne Wiggins, were constantly moving to avoid detection. He could talk on the telephone but not see his 12-year-old son from a prior marriage. His marriage to Wiggins eventually broke up.

Rushdie said that perhaps the lowest point came after December 1990, when he announced he had embraced Islam and had agreed to suspend publication of a paperback edition of the book to allow for a cooling-off period.

Muslim opponents saw it as a ploy. His supporters were outraged. In an interview with the Sunday Times of London, Wiggins accused him of being weak and self-obsessed and of failing to live up to his historical role as champion of free speech, using the publicity only to further his own career.

Rushdie said he didn’t regret the effort at reconciliation but regretted “the so-called conversion statement [which] was not even written by me. But I was asked to put my name to it and did so. . . . I shouldn’t have done it. . . . There wasn’t the tiniest glimmer of a spirit of compromise from the other side. I mean not the faintest thing.”

Rushdie is frequently criticized in the British press, which says that the novel made him wealthy while taxpayers are paying $1 million a year to protect him — a figure he says is inflated. Detractors point to his leftist politics and criticism of the Conservative government that is keeping him alive.

Rushdie said that in England there was “a certain kind of niggling bitchiness that creeps into some of the discourse.” In contrast, he felt Americans “seemed to get the point . . . which is that you don’t kill people for writing books. Full stop. It doesn’t matter what the book is. . . . ”

In response to the criticisms, Rushdie said, “I think I have not done well at every moment of the last three years. There are some moments when you don’t feel like a hero, you don’t feel like having the fight today and you wish it would go away and you don’t want to stand up for freedom today. [You say] ‘You do it today, I’ll do it next week.’”

He gets advice constantly. At times, he said, “I’ve thought, you know, if you think you can do better you come and stand over here, you know. And anybody who feels like changing places, any time, if they think they can do any better, they’re absolutely welcome to try it.”

He estimated he had stayed in 30 places in the last three years, always guarded by British police. “It’s true that sometimes I was in places for only two or three days. Sometimes it’s been much longer periods.” Moves were triggered by intelligence reports indicating efforts to attack him.

“There are calmer periods and there are less calm periods and what obviously I hope is that now gradually the calmer periods will get longer and longer.” He has written two novels in the last three years and has been out and about, apparently enough to have a social life.

Rushdie said he is now in one of those calmer periods. Iran has not bothered to note his increased visibility, and his supporters met recently with Iranian Embassy officials in London to discuss the situation.

“I think now the British Muslims are saying ‘We’re not interested in this anymore,’ and the Iranians I think are rattled by the [international] pressure,” he said. “So what we have to do is rattle them some more.”

Rushdie said the decree has to be lifted if he is going to be able to resume a semblance of a normal life. Even then, he said, he’ll never be sure he’s safe.

