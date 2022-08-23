Listen 5 min Comment on this story Comment Gift Article Share

Why will Quentin Tarantino only make 10 films? Because he’s thinking of his “oeuvre,” of course. That’s the “hard-to-pronounce French word for ‘body of work,’ ” writes Evan Puschak. The 20th-century Irish poet William Butler Yeats thought that way too, apparently. Wp Get the full experience. Choose your plan ArrowRight It’s not common for those names to crop up in the same conversation, but the eccentric film director behind “Kill Bill” and “Pulp Fiction,” and the Nobel Prize-winning poet from the past share a fundamental approach that involves considering one’s legacy while in the midst of creating it.

Puschak — known as “The Nerdwriter” on YouTube — has been making assertions like this for more than a decade online. But he isn’t just some guy in his bedroom. Puschak left roles at established media outlets, including MSNBC and Discovery, to focus on The Nerdwriter, and in 2017, he made the Forbes 30 Under 30 list for media. A pioneer of the “video essay” format, his YouTube videos — in which he critiques fine art, film, literature and more — have more than 223 million views. His most popular videos include his thoughts on Donald Trump’s speech patterns and Bong Joon-ho’s 2019 film, “Parasite.”

Now, in his debut essay collection, “Escape into Meaning,” he attempts to translate his signature style into the written word. Which brings me back to Tarantino and Yeats. Puschak writes that “just as great movies shouldn’t have weak scenes, great filmographies shouldn’t have weak movies.” He argues that both artists think of their catalogues holistically and that Tarantino (like Yeats) “embraced a macro perspective on his art,” unlike Alfred Hitchcock, for example, whose “final five films barely register against his many masterpieces.” Puschak uses Yeats’s 1919 poem “The Second Coming” to showcase how Yeats’s poetry fits into his philosophy of history. Puschak argues that all of Yeats’s poems “expand, deepen and qualify the other poems in the oeuvre.”

In the title essay, “Escape into Meaning,” he asks the big question: “What in God’s name drove me to watch Lord of The Rings fifty times?” Here, Puschak attempts to decipher why Peter Jackson’s LOTR franchise holds up so well, deciding that it must be Puschak’s own “longing for reality as I want it to be”: A world where every person has been assigned a vital role in mythology, a place where all prophecies are fulfilled and where sacred objects are the stuff of destiny.

This “impulse for meaning” is something Puschak also notices in the work of French philosopher, Albert Camus, who details his “appetite for the absolute” in his essay “The Myth of Sisyphus.” Puschak argues that our obsession with “Lord of the Rings” and similar creations comes from a “nostalgia for unity” that is hardwired into us. Pretty heavy stuff for a YouTuber.

Puschak, a graduate of Boston University’s film school, is at his best when critiquing film, art and literature. His attempts at tackling politics or economics — as he does in his uncharacteristically amorphous essay “When Experts Disagree” — are less successful. And yet “Ode to Public Benches” is an essay without an art focus that stands out. Here he dissects the blissfulness of sitting on a public bench in Barcelona, watching the world go by during the covid-19 pandemic.

What makes this essay so great, is how he captures an experience that I — and I suspect many others — have felt. Public benches provide an escape within bustling metropolitan cities, where everyone is frantically trying to get somewhere and if you do stop, “you run the risk of being trampled by the herd.” Puschak explores the sociological, civic and health benefits of public benches in city planning, arguing for their necessity. To Puschak, these benefits were laid bare during the covid-19 pandemic.

How does his writing fare against his video essays on YouTube? Although the collection is uneven, each installment has that patented Nerdwriter quality that anyone younger than 30, who’s ever clicked on a video essay will be familiar with. It’s his insatiable curiosity, his willingness to drill down into every single minute detail of his subject. On the arts, he speaks with authority, but in a candid manner. His complex thoughts — sometimes grandiose — are often expressed both simply and eloquently.

Books written by social media stars are often criticized for being cash grabs — and for good reason. Authors with ready-made audiences are an easy bet for publishing houses; whether they can write is another matter. “Escape into Meaning” is different, however. It’s clear that Puschak is a talented essayist — like his idol, Ralph Waldo Emmerson — regardless of the medium.

Oliver-James Campbell is a U.K.-based freelance journalist and book critic.

Escape into Meaning

Essays on Superman, Public Benches, and Other Obsessions

By Evan Puschak

Atria. 272 pp. $27

