In June, London’s Hayward Gallery opened “In the Black Fantastic” to immediate acclaim. Vogue hailed it the “must-see exhibition of the summer,” and the Guardian raved “spectacular from first to last.” If you can’t make it to the show, which features 11 artists of the African diaspora, before it closes Sept. 18, you might consider picking up curator Ekow Eshun’s companion book. The book includes images of art in the exhibition, by the likes of Kara Walker and Nick Cave, as well as other works that explore similar worldviews. Eshun also offers a primer on what the “Black fantastic” encompasses: works of art that incorporate myth, fantasy and science fiction to reimagine Black culture and identity.